Burn Restrictions ordered for Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) has announced that burn restrictions have been issued for the City of Colorado Springs.

The restrictions take effect at noon on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024.

PROHIBITED within the City of Colorado Springs:

Any type of fire, whether open or contained, on any UNDEVELOPED WILDLAND

AREAS, brushy areas, or grassy areas

AREAS, brushy areas, or grassy areas Recreational fires

Bonfires

Open or prescribed burns

Outdoor smoking in ALL CITY PARKS AND OPEN SPACES

Small internal combustion engines operated without a properly installed, maintained,

and functioning spark arrestor

and functioning spark arrestor Recreational fireworks/devices requiring ignition such as sparklers, snakes, aerials,

comets, flares, flyers, fountains, missiles, mortars, spinners, punks, rockets, shells,

etc. (PROHIBITED AT ALL TIMES)

comets, flares, flyers, fountains, missiles, mortars, spinners, punks, rockets, shells, etc. (PROHIBITED AT ALL TIMES) Trash/rubbish burning (PROHIBITED AT ALL TIMES)

ALLOWED within the City of Colorado Springs:

Select pyrotechnic or commercial activities WHEN PERMITTED by Colorado

Springs Fire Department (CSFD)

Springs Fire Department (CSFD) Hot work activities such as welding, brazing, blasting, or torching in forested or grassy

areas WHEN PERMITTED by CSFD

areas WHEN PERMITTED by CSFD Outdoor smoking is ONLY in designated areas and disposal of smoking materials is in a

non-combustible container with a secured lid (SMOKING IS PROHIBITED IN ALL

CITY-OWNED PARKS AND OPEN SPACES)

non-combustible container with a secured lid (SMOKING IS PROHIBITED IN ALL CITY-OWNED PARKS AND OPEN SPACES) Model rockets WHEN PERMITTED by CSFD

Outdoor fireplaces and outdoor appliances WITHIN DEVELOPED AREAS:

Shall maintain a minimum clearance of 15’ between the fireplace or appliance and all combustible structures, fences, and/or vegetation (No clearance requirements for permanent outdoor fireplaces or appliances installed in accordance with the currently adopted International Mechanical Code)

Shall ONLY be fueled by wood, pellets, charcoal, liquid propane gas (LPG), natural gas, or liquid fuel

Shall utilize spark arrestors when fueled by wood, pellets, or charcoal

Shall constantly be attended by a capable adult with a means of complete extinguishment

Shall dispose of waste (residue from wood, pellets, or charcoal) in non-combustible containers with lids tightly secured

Cooking devices intended for outdoor use WITHIN DEVELOPED AREAS:

Shall maintain a minimum clearance of 15’ between the device and all combustible structures, fences, and/or vegetation (No clearance requirements for permanent outdoor cooking appliances installed in accordance with the currently adopted International Mechanical Code)

Shall ONLY be fueled by wood, pellets, charcoal, liquid propane gas (LPG) natural gas, or liquid fuel

Shall constantly be attended by a capable adult with a means of complete extinguishment

Shall dispose of waste (residue from wood, pellets, or charcoal) in non-combustible containers with lids tightly secured

CSFD says that these restrictions will stay in place until officials rescind them.

For more information, click here.