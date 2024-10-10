Biden sets 10-year deadline for removal of lead pipes

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado water officials are speaking up after President Joe Biden on Tuesday set a 10-year deadline for cities across the country to replace their lead pipes.

The new standard requires lead levels in drinking water to stay below 10 parts per billion, down from 15 parts per billion under the current standard.

The 10-year timeframe won’t start for three years to give water utilities time to prepare, and some larger cities with more lead pipes may be given an extension.

