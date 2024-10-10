Agencies across Pueblo providing veterans with fresh produce, necessities at annual event

Pueblo, Colo. (KRDO) – Agencies across Pueblo are teaming with several partners this weekend to provide veterans and their families with non-perishable food, fresh produce and necessities.

The Southern Colorado Veterans Food Distribution will be held Saturday, Oct. 12 from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the Colorado State University – Pueblo location, on the south end of the campus by the Math and Physics building.

The event was established in 2019 to support and thank Southern Colorado veterans through providing two weeks' of groceries to families in need.

In the past, Feed the Children provided two trucks of 800 boxes including non-perishable food items, hygiene and cleaning supplies and other products. The nonprofit has since discontinued their military food truck program, and is no longer participating in the event.

This year, Care and Share Food Bank, along with Xcel Energy and Mt. Carmel Veteran Service Center are teaming up to find the finding to continue the event. The groups have currently raised enough money to fill 900 boxes with food items, which will be handed out on Saturday.

According to the Care and Share Food Bank, 800 veterans participated last year. The event is open to all veterans across southern Colorado.