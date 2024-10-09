Missing woman found dead inside her car

By LARRY D. CURTIS

VERNAL, Utah (KSL) — A woman reported missing Monday was found dead inside her car Tuesday in the Vernal area.

Roosevelt Police Department reported Kimberly Hyde missing on Monday, sharing a social media post from her husband. The post asked for help locating her and described her car as a gray Honda Civic. It asked for anyone noticing anything strange between 2:30 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. on Oct. 7 to report it.

It said family and friends were worried sick.

On Tuesday, Vernal police said they found a car registered to Hyde, and her body was discovered inside. She was taken to the state medical examiner for positive identification and to determine a cause of death.

Roosevelt Police Department told KSL TV it did not believe there was a threat to the community.

Vernal Police Department is handling the investigation and requested anyone with information to phone the department at 435-789-5835 or dispatch at 435-789-4222.

