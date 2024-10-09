Local business will likely spend thousands to replace entire wall after vandals tagged it

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- A Colorado Springs business will likely have to spend thousands to replace an entire wall after vandals tagged it with graffiti.

The act was caught on camera and the owners of Rocky Mountain Bee Supply said this isn't the first time they've been targeted.

This security footage taken early Monday morning shows two people standing near the Rocky Mountain Bee Supply. If we zoom in you can see one person tagging the wall. In less than a minute, you see them leaving the property.

Leonard and Dolly Rickerman opened their business seven years ago in Colorado Springs and they have experienced things like this before.

"We've had damages from vandalism, attempted break-ins, things that we've had to replace very expensive metal doors," said Dolly.

This graffiti is likely the biggest hit the business has taken yet.

"Probably about $15,000 worth of damage that they did," said Dolly. "Because it's stucco, we can't paint over it. We would actually have to replace the whole stucco wall. We tried cleaning it yesterday, but it's just not coming off. We did everything that we could."

The owners told KRDO13 they're a seasonal business and most of their business happens in the springtime and they don't have enough money to repair the wall.

"It's hard right now because we're struggling in the economy. And now I have to pay for this. You know, it's just it's never a good time. But now it's like the worst time," said Dolly.

Dolly said she was angry when she saw the wall after everything they've done to keep their business afloat.

"When I saw it, I was just so angry and frustrated and sad and just disillusioned. It's like I'm fighting the never-ending battle," said Dolly.

The owners are working on filing a police report in hopes that their insurance will be able to cover the cost of repairing the wall.