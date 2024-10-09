How to keep people and pets safe from bacteria in the aftermath of Helene

By Madison Smith

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — As local communities start to come together to rebuild, there is a potential health alert to be aware of after flood waters and debris ravaged Western North Carolina.

“The public health ramifications of this crisis, this disaster, are not an afterthought in terms of what are planning includes,” said Buncombe County Communications & Public Engagement Director Lillian Govus.

During the Buncombe County briefing, county officials told News 13 that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is here to test these health impacts on the soil and in the rivers.

“They are on the ground in Western North Carolina. Obviously, these rivers go through multiple communities and many counties,” said Govus.

But while the EPA is here to test for human health impacts, there is another group to worry about, according to MedVet veterinarian Dr. Jacob Klos.

“Definitely be cautious around the areas where flood waters have been and then receded. Flood waters can bring debris like glass or sharp metals that can injure their paws,” Klos said about pets.

If it’s not the debris, it’s the bacteria, according to Klos.

“Avoid that area with mud. Obviously, with floods, there’s a lot of chemicals and irritants that get mixed in with the water,” Klos said.

“Even carry things like parasites, protozoa and viral infections,” he said.

That goes for drinking water too. If it’s not good enough to drink, it’s not good enough for pets to drink either.

There are also ways to tell if a vet visit should be in the near future.

“There are things for them to look out for as well. If their pets develop a rash or redness or they become really itchy, have them seen by a veterinarian as soon as possible,” said Klos.

Even something as small as skipping a few meals in a row could be troublesome.

But before getting to the point of worry, there is a good rule to live by during this time of rebuilding.

“They’re recommending people wear full gear and keep completely covered,” said Klos.

“Wear work boots and so it’s the same thing for pets. If you can have them avoid those areas, it’s just safer,” he said.

For reference, it takes up to 24 hours for the EPA to come back with the results of each test.

