A 200-year-old Torah scroll survived the Holocaust, now it found a home in Oro Valley

By Kenny Darr

Click here for updates on this story

ORO VALLEY, Arizona (KGUN) — For the Jewish community, a Torah serves as an instruction manual for navigating their faith and interpersonal relationships.

Now, a nearly 200-year-old version, once at risk of destruction during the Holocaust, has found a new home in Oro Valley. Donated by a local resident, the sacred artifact carries a powerful story of survival and resilience.

The Chabad of Oro Valley received the Torah, which has a unique history. Originally housed in a synagogue in Saarbrücken, Germany, the Torah was thrown into a fire during the Holocaust. Despite suffering some damage, the artifact remained largely intact, serving as a testament to survival against all odds.

“This Torah represents that resilience because you’re talking about not long ago and not far away, a very mighty force that was coming to set their eyes on the destruction of the Jewish people,” said Rabbi Ephraim Zimmerman. “The fact that this, in a long and strange story, survived.”

The Nazis would also burn down the synagogue where the scroll was once housed.

The Chabad of Oro Valley already houses two other Torahs, including one that’s 600 years old. However, this latest scroll might be the most symbolic. It sat within the same German munitions box in which the World War 2 soldier received it.

“It’s just a resurgence, a renaissance of life,” Zimmerman said. “It’s a reminder to hold on tight, and this will go on.”

The Torah will be displayed during the High Holidays service at the Chabad of Oro Valley Jewish Center this Saturday, October 12.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.