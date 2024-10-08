South Western High School’s homecoming dance cut short after bad behavior, rumors of weapon

By Web Staff

HANOVER, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A homecoming dance at a high school in York County ended early after bad behavior and rumors of a weapon.

Keith Downs, the principal of South Western High School, said “a small number of students” engaged in inappropriate behavior and were removed from the dance on Saturday night.

He went on to say in a statement, “These incidents led to the spreading of several rumors, one of which included a weapon, which made matters worse. Therefore, we made the decision to end the dance early at 9:03 PM in order to ensure everyone’s safety at that moment. There were no weapons found.”

He also expressed gratitude to those students “who came and behaved well” at the event.

