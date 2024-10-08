Pueblo police and family still seeking answers about man killed three years ago

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Detectives from the Pueblo Police Department's Crimes Against Persons Section and the daughter of Rudy Baca are still seeking answers after three years of silence.

Police say Rudy Baca was fatally shot near the 900 block of E. 3rd Street on Oct. 7, 2021. More than three years later, the person responsible has not been brought to justice.

Shauntel Baca says she was a daddy's girl and always wanted the love she received passed on to her kids. "My grandparents were always there for me and now my kids have to grow up not being able to ever see their own grandfather."

Shauntel found out she was pregnant two months after her father was killed. "Although it was, you know, a sad time like, I feel like he had sent Miles to us."

Shauntel says her uncle broke the news to her just before 11 p.m. and she rushed to the scene. "Seeing all the cops and the crime scene tape, it was heartbreaking. That'll be something that I'll never get out of my head."

According to police, Rudy Baca was with another unidentified man in the alley when they were both shot. After being taken to a hospital, the other man survived, but Rudy sadly did not.

Three years later, the Baca family is still left heartbroken with no answers about what happened to him.

"I know hate is a strong word. I will forever try to forgive, but I don't think I will be able to just knowing that this guy or this girl is out there just living their life, while my life had stopped three years ago when my dad was murdered," Shauntel said.

Detectives from the Pueblo Police Department say the investigation is still open and if you have any information regarding Rudy Baca's death, call Detective Jose Medina at (719) 320-6006 or Pueblo Police Dispatch at (719) 553-2502.

To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-stop (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your crime stoppers information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.