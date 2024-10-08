Local elementary school students learn how to protect themselves from a kidnapper

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)—This week, 1800 elementary school students in Colorado Springs Districts 11 and 49 are learning how to protect themselves from a kidnapper.

"If we can teach a child when they're young, the skills that they can practice it throughout their lives, then it becomes second nature and it increases their probability of remaining safe when they're at parks, riding their bikes or out with their friends," said Owner I

CFMAF Martial Arts & Fitness is teaching the classes. They divide students into teams and students pretend to be in a situation where a stranger is approaching them. They learn how to escape if the abductor tries to get close to them by yelling "FIRE, FIRE, FIRE". By them yelling those words it gives them enough time to get away.

KRDO13 talked with a parent who said her son took this class a few years ago when he was in first grade. She thinks this training is important for kids to learn.

"It's a good program. It teaches, self-control and discipline, and it teaches him a lot of things," said Bindi Castillo. "I thought it was perfect just to teach him, you know, kind of self-defense."

Kyle Castillo says three years later, he still remembers what he learned.

"So when they try to get you, you should put your foot by their back and try to knock them over," said Castillo.

At the end of each class, the instructor leaves the students with words of encouragement, making sure they know just how strong they are.

"A black belt is a white belt that never gave up!"