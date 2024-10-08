Interpol seeks public’s help in solving 46 cold cases involving unidentified women

By Jack Guy, CNN

(CNN) — The horrific case of a young woman found raped, strangled and burned in a forest in Germany is one of dozens that form part of a campaign aimed at solving cold cases from six European countries.

Global police agency Interpol has released details of 46 cold cases involving women who were murdered or died in suspicious or unexplained circumstances, some of whose remains were found decades ago, according to a statement Tuesday.

The agency has released details of dozens of harrowing stories in the hope of generating crucial leads to bring criminals behind any murders to justice.

Another of the unidentified victims was found in June 2021 in a bag in Saint-Denis, France, and a third was discovered dead in a hotel room in Premia de Mar, Spain, in 1999.

The 46 cases have been added to the agency’s Identify Me appeal, launched in May 2023, which asked the public to help identify 22 deceased women. The campaign generated about 1,800 tips from the public, Interpol said.

One woman was identified just two days after the campaign was launched last year, 31 years after her family last heard from her.

Relatives of Rita Roberts, from Cardiff, Wales, recognized one of her tattoos in news coverage of the campaign and contacted the appeal hotline.

Roberts left Cardiff in February 1992 and her family last heard from her in May that year. Her unidentified body was found in Antwerp, Belgium, on June 3, and an investigation found that she had been murdered.

Information on the new cases has been published on the Interpol website, including facial reconstructions of some women and images of items found alongside their remains.

They include more cold cases from Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands, as well as some from France, Italy and Spain, which have joined the campaign in its second stage.

“We want to identify the deceased women, bring answers to families, and deliver justice to the victims. But we can’t do it alone,” said Interpol secretary general Jürgen Stock in the statement.

“Even the smallest piece of information can be vital in helping solve these cold cases. Whether it is a memory, a tip, or a shared story, the smallest detail could help uncover the truth,” added Stock.

“The public could be the key to unlocking a name, a past, and in delivering long-overdue justice.”

As part of the campaign, Interpol has released parts of its Black Notice alerts, which are normally only available to police, for the first time.

Each cold case has a Black Notice, which includes information such as where the body was found, dental charts, descriptions of any clothing found with the body and biometric information such as fingerprints, DNA or facial images.

“Each of these deceased women has a story and relatives who deserve answers,” reads the Interpol statement.

“We urge anyone with information to come forward and assist in this vital effort.”

