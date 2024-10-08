Colin Allred Surges Against Cruz in Final Weeks of Texas Senate Race

By Burt Levine

October 8, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — As the countdown to Election Day begins, the buzz around Texas politics is heating up, and Colin Allred is at the center of it. The Dallas Democrat and former NFL linebacker is making waves across the Lone Star State as he challenges Senator Ted Cruz, the Republican incumbent, in a race that is shaping up to be one of the tightest Senate contests in recent history. With just weeks left before voters head to the polls, Allred is gaining momentum, and it seems the political winds are shifting.

For three decades, Texas Democrats have struggled to gain significant ground in the state’s political arena, particularly in southeast Texas. But this year feels different. Pollsters are watching closely as the Vice President Kamala Harris and Colin Allred ticket ignites enthusiasm in a way not seen since the 90s. Harris County, home to America’s second-longest ballot after Los Angeles, is buzzing with energy as voters are gearing up to cast their ballots for everything from President and Senate to county and local offices. It’s a historic election season, one that could reshape the future of Texas politics. Early Voting Kicks Off Across Texas

On Monday, October 21st, 88 Early Voting polls will open across Harris County, and voters will have until Friday, November 1 to make their voices heard before the official November 5 Election Day. This year’s ballot is packed with critical races, from the Presidential contest to the battle for the U.S. Senate, State House, State Senate, and a wide range of judicial and county-level offices that impact the daily lives of Texans.

The excitement isn’t just about the big-ticket races; it’s the diversity of candidates running for office that has voters fired up. Across Harris and Fort Bend County, African Americans, Hispanics, and Asian Americans are stepping up to the plate in unprecedented numbers. Annette Ramirez, the Tax Collector for Aldine ISD, is running for Harris County Tax Assessor Collector, while Christine Weems, a proud daughter of Vietnamese immigrants, is vying for a spot on the Texas Supreme Court. Weems and others are part of a growing wave of candidates who are challenging the status quo and offering a new vision for the future of Texas.

A First for Everything: Allred, Anyiam, and Harris

This year could see many firsts in Texas, including the potential election of the state’s first African American U.S. Senator in Colin Allred. In a race that’s tighter than anyone could have predicted, Allred is now neck-and-neck with Cruz, giving Texas Democrats their best shot in decades to unseat a Republican senator. But Allred isn’t the only one making history. Voters could also elect Chika Anyiam, the first African American Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, and Harris County is on the verge of helping make Kamala Harris the nation’s first African American and Asian American woman President.

Hispanic voter registration is at an all-time high, spurred on by heated debates over immigration—particularly in Houston, the first major city north of the Mexican border. Meanwhile, Jewish and Muslim voters are keeping a close eye on foreign policy as tensions in the Middle East escalate.

The Cruz Conundrum

As Allred’s star rises, Senator Ted Cruz finds himself in an unfamiliar position—on the defensive. On Friday, October 4, Cruz kicked off his Texas bus tour in Fort Bend County, proclaiming, “As Fort Bend County goes—so goes Texas, and so goes America.” The senator, now facing what might be his toughest challenge yet, made a passionate plea to voters, urging them to help keep Texas red.

“We’ve had two polls in the last two weeks showing this is a 1-point race,” Cruz said, sounding the alarm. “We’ve had two polls show the Democrat could be winning.” The tight race has drawn national attention, with Democrats sensing a real opportunity to flip a key Senate seat. The Democrat National Senate Campaign Committee has diverted resources from states like Montana, where Democrat Jon Tester is slipping, and refocused on Texas, where Allred’s growing momentum has captured the party’s imagination.

Harris on the Rise

While Cruz crisscrosses the state in a frantic bid to secure votes, Vice President Kamala Harris continues to outperform former President Trump in fundraising, cash-on-hand, and national polling. Her growing lead over Trump has not only energized Texas voters but also brought in critical campaign funds. Harris is now polling at 50 percent nationally, with razor-thin margins in key battleground states, making Texas a must-watch in the final stretch.

What Does It All Mean for Texas?

Houston Style Magazine readers, for Harris County voters, the stakes couldn’t be higher. As the diverse electorate turns out in record numbers, it’s clear that the future of Texas is at a tipping point. Whether it’s the opportunity to elect the first African American U.S. Senator in Allred or the first African American President in Kamala Harris, this election represents a pivotal moment for historically underrepresented communities.

But this isn’t just about making history—it’s about shaping the future. From judicial reform to immigration policy, the issues on the ballot this year have real consequences for Texans. The outcome of this election will have a ripple effect, not just in Texas but across the entire country.

