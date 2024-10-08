California homeowner’s insurance policy canceled because of photo taken from space. Here’s what you can do.

By Kurtis Ming and Kevin Wing

SACRAMENTO, California (KMAX, KOVR) — A Fairfield couple had their home insurance policy canceled because of a photograph taken from high above their residence.

“For being customers of 20 years, this is a really bad way to be treated,” Fairfield homeowner Janice Conerly Coleman said.

As we investigate your rights if and when an insurer tries to drop you, what should you do the moment you get the letter in the mail? As part of the investigation conducted by CBS13, our probe uncovered insurance companies dropping customers based on what the companies can see at the property from the air.

Coleman reached out to the Call Kurtis consumer investigative team when she thought her insurance carrier got it wrong.

These days, few insurers are taking on new customers in California. Viewers are upset when their current insurers drop them – especially if they don’t agree on the reason.

Coleman and her husband, Anthony, said their insurance company of about 20 years, Liberty Mutual, sent them a non-renewal notice claiming an image from space shows their roof condition as poor with major conditions. Those conditions include moss, mildew, algae and mold growth – all of which negatively impact the roof integrity.

“It was the solar panels they were talking about,” said Janice. She and Anthony think artificial intelligence wasn’t so intelligent.

In August, we told you about CSAA dropping Joan Van Kuren for debris in her yard after a remodel of her home.

“They said they flew a drone over the home,” Van Kuren said.

What was in the image was the final phase of the remodeling project: an old planter filled with dirt, about to get some rocks, and a few old trees.

We asked Van Kuren if her insurer offered any opportunity to fix this.

“Absolutely not,” she said.

We then asked if they fired her.

“Correct,” she added.

Karl Susman, an insurance broker for the last 30 years, said insurers must give customers the opportunity to fix the problem as well as the option to prove the insurer got it wrong.

“They don’t want to get slammed by the Department of Insurance,” Susman said. “And believe me, they will if they’re not renewing you for a reason that doesn’t exist.”

Susman admitted that insurance companies are running scared these days and are finding reasons to drop customers because they are not turning a profit in California.

We asked Susman if insurance companies are not making a profit or if they are not making as much of a profit as they would like to be.

“Oh, they’re effectively losing money,” he said. “A lot of money.”

He said changes to California regulations could have insurers writing policies again next year. The Colemans and Van Kuren can’t wait that long. After 20 years, for instance, Van Kuren took her business elsewhere.

The Colemans hired a roofer to prove their roof was sound. but Janice Coleman said Liberty Mutual did not reverse their decision.

We reached out to Liberty Mutual.

“We do not publicly discuss the details of an individual underwriting decision,” Liberty Mutual said in a statement.

“I feel they made a decision based on technology just to reduce their portfolio and to offload our property as they are doing with thousands of others in the state of California,” Anthony Coleman added.

The Colemans found more expensive insurance with a competitor.

Advocates are pushing for state and federal laws that clearly state that customers have at least 60 days to fix any concerns an insurer may have with their property.

For now, if you don’t get a renewal notice, don’t wait. Find an independent broker who can shop rates for you. And if you think your insurer made a mistake, ask them to fix it. You can also file a complaint with the Department of Insurance.

