Steelers fan changes middle name to ‘Steelers’

By Kalea Gunderson

Click here for updates on this story

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — Pittsburgh’s North Shore was a busy place to be ahead of Sunday night football and Oktoberfest.

“I love seeing all the people out. We’ve got people from in town, people from out of town; it’s just a great, beautiful day in the neighborhood,” Matt Needles said.

Sherree Reisker went to the 6th Street Bridge for the festival, but she said she stayed for a ride on the 60-foot Ferris wheel.

“I’m here to ride the Ferris wheel with my two best friends,” Reisker said. “Being up that high on this bridge, you’ll never get that chance again.”

Meanwhile, the 2024 Head of the Ohio rowing race drew visitors from Canada to the Midwest.

On the North Shore, Steelers tailgating was a full-day commitment for many fans, including Eddie Steelers Gonzalez. Yes, “Steelers” is his middle name. He traveled from El Paso, Texas, to see his team play.

“In 2011, I went ahead and became a U.S. citizen, and since I’m a diehard Steelers fan, I went ahead and added ‘Steelers’ to my middle name, and everyone knows me as ‘Steelers’ from social media,” Gonzalez said.

Pittsburgh’s Oktoberfest runs through Oct. 13.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.