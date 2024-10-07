Mandatory evacuations ordered after Yellow Lake Fire triples in size

By Averie Klonowski

HIGHLAND, Utah (KSTU) — Entering its second week, the Yellow Lake Fire continued to grow in size Monday, measuring at 16,053 acres with 10 percent containment in the latest update from fire officials.

“The fire continues to be resistant to control and remains highly active and growing,” the U.S. Forest Service said Monday.

Decreased winds have made for more favorable conditions to fight the human-caused wildfire that began last week and tripled in size Saturday.

The current goal of crews on the west side of the fire is to secure the perimeter at Highway 35 and establish a solid western line. On the eastern perimeter, teams are working on protecting structures along the north fork and west fork of the Duchesne River.

Because of safety concerns, crews on the southern perimeter of the wildfire had to disengage.

Mandatory evacuations ordered Saturday remain in place along the Duchesne River. A forest closure is also in effect for portions of the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache and Ashley National Forests.

“This is going to be a long-duration fire,” said Nikki Champion with the Northern Utah U.S. Forest Service. “It’s complex terrain, it’s complex fuels, and now it’s very large so it’s going to be a longer very restoration fire… More than just a few days.”

Because of the decreased winds, an inversion can now be seen in Duchesne, Summit and Wasatch counties, but the Wasatch Back is expected to see improved air quality as temperatures rise Monday.

“Firefighter and public safety is number one and beyond that is protecting roadways, structures,” said Brian Trick, a fire ecologist for the Wasatch-Cache National Forest. “For us just to kind of keep up with evacuations — you’re not only a danger but then unfortunately we have to put sheriffs officers and firefighters in danger to try and get people out there.”

