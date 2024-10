COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Firefighters with the Colorado Springs Fire Department are working to put out a house fire on the southeast side of town.

Crews responded to the scene on Darkwood Place – near Chelton and South Academy – at around 4 a.m. on Oct. 7, where they found a residence with smoke and fire engulfing multiple sides of the building.

Photo courtesy of the Colorado Springs Fire Department

This is a developing story and may be updated as we learn more.