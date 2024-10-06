Keanu Reeves makes professional auto racing debut at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Keanu Reeves is putting his foot on the pedal of his professional auto racing career.

This weekend, the “Matrix” actor competed in the Toyota GR Cup, an amateur-focused racing series for car enthusiasts and aspiring racers, at the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

In a field of 33 racers, Reeves finished in 25th place in Saturday’s Race 1 and placed 24th in Sunday’s Race 2.

At one point on Saturday, Reeves spun out into the grass just over halfway through the 45-minute race. Reeves avoided a collision and was uninjured. He reentered the race after.

Reeves drove the No. 92 BRZRKR car, a reference to his graphic novel “The Book of Elsewhere” that he co- co-wrote with China Miéville. The novel was released in July and is part of Reeves’ BRZRKR comic book series, the first of which he released in 2021.

His teammate during Saturday’s event was “Dude Perfect” star Cody Jones.

In 2009, the “Speed” star competed in and won the Long Beach Toyota Grand Prix’s celebrity racing event.

“Speed,” in which he stars alongside Sandra Bullock, is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a special screening on Tuesday in Los Angeles that both Bullock and Reeves are set to attend.

