One year after the October 7th attack, violence rages on. Here’s how to help civilians caught in the conflict

(CNN) — It’s been a year since the deadly fighting between Israel and Hamas began, and the dire humanitarian crisis is getting worse. In addition to ongoing bloodshed in Gaza, the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah has intensified across swaths of Lebanon.

Israel’s ambassador to the UN said 70,000 Israeli civilians have evacuated the northern part of their country after an onslaught of Hezbollah rockets and drones. The UN reported that 90,000 Lebanese civilians have fled their homes to avoid Israeli airstrikes.

Meanwhile, hospitals in Gaza continue to struggle with overwhelming casualties and a lack of resources amid Israel’s ongoing operations there. Gaza’s Ministry of Health reported more than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed since the fighting began in the aftermath of the Hamas incursion into Israel one year ago. At least 1,200 people were killed in that attack. 250 were taken hostage.

Impact Your World has gathered a list of vetted organizations that are on the ground responding. You can support their work by clicking HERE or using the form below.

