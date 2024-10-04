Shooting under investigation at park in Old Colorado City

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting Friday morning in Old Colorado City.

CSPD said they responded to Vermijo Park on West 26th Street for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found two people with apparent gunshot wounds. They have been transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

CSPD said they are searching for a suspect.

No further information is available at this time.