Skip to Content
News

Shooting under investigation at park in Old Colorado City

KRDO
By
New
today at 11:21 AM
Published 11:36 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting Friday morning in Old Colorado City.

CSPD said they responded to Vermijo Park on West 26th Street for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found two people with apparent gunshot wounds. They have been transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

CSPD said they are searching for a suspect.

No further information is available at this time.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content