Denver Broncos Orange Zone fan has love story rooted in orange and blue

By Michelle Griego

DENVER (KCNC) — Look around Christina Gonzales’ house and you know she’s a Broncos fan.

“I’m devoted and I watch them every week regardless of win or loss,” Gonzales said. “I don’t drop off the bandwagon when they’re losing.”

She’s been on the bandwagon for 40 years now. When she met her husband, Dennis, he wasn’t a Broncos fan and didn’t even like football.

“It took about a year and then he started watching it and that’s when it became our anniversary,” she said.

Going to a game became a tradition for most of their 20-year marriage. Their anniversary is Sept. 11.

“The first home game is usually somewhere within a week of that so we would try and get tickets and we would go,” Gonzales said.

But this year was so different. Dennis passed away in April from pancreatic cancer.

“He’s a great guy, he’s my soulmate,” Gonzales said. “He worked really hard and he took care of his kids and took care of me.”

Even though he’s missed, there are reminders of him all around, especially, the Broncos memorabilia that includes an Orange Crush helmet.

“My husband found it at a garage sale and he brought it home to me and he hung it,” she said.

The couple started collecting memorabilia ever since making their guest room, “The Broncos room.”

“Anybody who comes here pretty much knows I’m a Broncos fan,” she said. “I don’t keep it to myself.”

Their son Michael carries on the Broncos’ love, but their other son took a different turn.

“My son Christopher is a Raiders fan,” she said. “He’s not allowed to come upstairs during a Broncos game.”

Gonzales hopes to continue her anniversary tradition and keep the memories of her soulmate in the stands with her… forever.

“We would sit there and have so much fun,” she remembers. “I mean we would just laugh, scream and yeah we had a lot of fun.”

