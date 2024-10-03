Woman falls to death from building on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile; roadway shut down afterward

By Adam Harrington

CHICAGO, Illinois (WBBM) — A section of the Magnificent Mile was partially shut down Wednesday evening after a woman fell from a building to her death.

Police said at 6:29 p.m., the woman fell from the roof of a building in the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue, near Erie Street.

Police did not provide additional details or circumstances.

A large group of people gathered at the scene near the Starbucks Reserve Roastery at 646 N. Michigan Ave.

The Office of Emergency Management and Communications said southbound Michigan Avenue was shut down at Erie Street after the woman fell to her death. The roadway was back open by about 7:30 p.m.

Belmont Area detectives are conducting a death investigation.

