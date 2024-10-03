Ticketmaster customers reporting fraudulent transfer of concert tickets to unknown accounts



KABC

By Rob McMillan

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A San Diego woman is claiming that tickets she purchased through Ticketmaster for an upcoming concert have been fraudulently transferred to someone she doesn’t even know.

It’s a problem that multiple concertgoers who’ve reached out to Eyewitness News say has happened to them as well.

“It wasn’t really about the money,” San Diego resident Breauna Hannon said about the tickets she and her friend purchased. “It’s just about missing out on something we were really excited for.”

Hannon bought tickets to a concert for the band Korn; the concert is scheduled to take place at BMO Stadium in Exposition Park on Oct 5th.

She said she found out about the alleged fraud when she received an email that her tickets had been transferred to another account.

“My heart dropped because my friend is flying in from Arkansas, and we’ve really been looking forward to this,” she said. “We’ve already booked the flights, hotels, rental cars and all that stuff.”

Hannon said that shortly after reaching out to various media outlets about her problem, she got a notification that the tickets had been transferred back into her account. But she said she still hasn’t heard back from Ticketmaster.

Ticketmaster was the victim of a massive data breach several months ago, when information from more than 500 customers had been leaked.

“I would assume that it was because of the data breach a couple months ago,” Hannon said. “I didn’t know about that until recently when I started looking online for answers, but I think a lot of peoples’ credit card information and passwords were linked, and that’s what allowed this to happen.”

Hannon isn’t the only victim. Jaden Cheng, who lives in Santa Ana, reached out to Eyewitness News about a similar situation.

“It was really hard to get these tickets,” Cheng said about tickets she and several friends purchased to attend a Seventeen concert scheduled for this November.

“For us to not only see that these tickets that retail for over $1,000 are out of our pockets – they’re gone, they’re not with us anymore – but there just seem to be nothing that we can do besides sit here and hope that Ticketmaster is able to resolve that,” Cheng said.

Eyewitness News has reached out to Ticketmaster for comment, and we’re awaiting a response.

