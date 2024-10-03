Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast teases Stevie Nicks feature on upcoming Christmas album

By Alexandra Simon

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — Is it beginning to look a lot like Christmas? Not really, but soon enough, thanks to the third installment of the Philly Specials Christmas album, it’ll sound like it.

Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata’s newest album, “A Philly Special Christmas Party,” will be released on Nov. 29. While we already knew that Travis Kelce, Boyz II Men and Devon Gilfillian will be featured on the album, it appears that one of the great rock and roll artists of our time is set to lend her voice to the record.

“New Heights,” the podcast hosted by Jason and Travis Kelce, shared a series of posts on Oct. 2 teasing a collaboration with the one and only Stevie Nicks.

The posts feature a photo of Jason and Nicks, the longtime Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, with the caption, “The crossover we didn’t know we needed. Coming soon to a Christmas album near you.”

Thousands of people have shared and commented on the post — the X post alone has 2 million views.

Neither Kelce nor Nicks, who won two Grammys with Fleetwood Mac and has 15 nominations to her name, has posted anything on their own social media platforms about the collab, but the internet was quick to link Nicks to Travis’ girlfriend and Pennsylvania native Taylor Swift.

Swift and Nicks have a long-documented friendship, first performing together at the Grammys in 2010. More recently, Nicks penned a poem that was included inside copies of Swift’s newest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

On Sept. 11, Nicks gave Swift another shoutout when she referenced the Eras Tour artist’s viral social media post endorsing Kamala Harris. “As my friend Taylor Swift so eloquently stated, now is the time to research and choose the candidate that speaks to you and your beliefs… Love, Stevie Nicks, Childless Dog Lady.”

“A Philly Special Christmas Party” is available for preorder on the Philly Specials website starting Nov. 1.

