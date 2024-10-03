Certain E-Bikes and E-Scooters could soon be allowed in Colorado Springs city parks and open spaces

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- Soon we could see more E-Bikes and E-Scooters in Colorado Springs city parks and open spaces.

People usually come to Red Rock Canyon Open Space to enjoy a nice hike or do some mountain biking, but the city is proposing new policies that will expand access to allow more modes of transportation in areas like Red Rock.

City officials presented a new proposed policy to the city's Trails, Open Space, and Parks working committee on Thursday.

The proposal would allow Class 1 E-Bikes on trails where other bikes are allowed in parks and open spaces.

Class 1 and 2 E-Bikes would be allowed on urban commuter trails.

Class 1 and 2 E-Bikes and E-Scooters would fall under "Nonmotorized use" in the ordinance proposed.

Susan Davis is the executive director of the Trails and Open Space Coalition. She said it's about time the city creates a policy like this.

"There are people that may not be able to pedal up a hill. There are people that may choose to use their e-bike instead of a car. If it's an e-bike, a conventional bike, they may have trouble pedaling, or they may be getting older and they don't feel as confident on a bike," said Davis. "So an e-bike gives him that little extra power to get where they want to go, to get up a hill. So again, for us, it's about allowing everybody on our trails."

The committee could decide on the proposed policy in November.