Trill Smash Tacos Make a Triumphant Return: Taco Tuesday Just Got Trill-er at Trill Burgers

October 2, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — If you thought Trill Burgers was done surprising Houston with their mouthwatering creations, think again. Starting today, the much-loved Trill Smash Tacos are back by popular demand, and they’re ready to take over your Taco Tuesdays! The iconic Montrose hotspot, located at 3607 S. Shepherd, will now serve up these drool-worthy tacos every Tuesday alongside their award-winning smashburgers. Let’s just say, Houston’s Taco Tuesday scene will never be the same.

A Smash Hit: What’s Inside the Trill Smash Taco?

So, what exactly makes these tacos so… well, trill? Imagine Trill Burgers’ signature crispy beef smashburger patty—yes, the very same one that’s won over burger lovers far and wide—smashed onto a white corn tortilla, dripping with melted American cheese. Top that with a refreshing citrus slaw, pickled jalapeños, smoky chipotle aioli, and Trill Taco Seasoning. But the real kicker? Houston Astros star Alex Bregman’s Wild Sol salsa, adding a burst of flavor that’ll have your taste buds doing the wave.

Whether you’re going solo with an a-la-carte taco or going big with the fries-and-taco combo, the Trill Smash Taco is set to redefine your mid-week cravings. It’s crispy, cheesy, spicy, and packed with that signature Trill flair.

Taco Tuesdays, Now Trill-er Than Ever

Houston rap legend and Trill Burgers co-owner Bun B is just as hyped as we are about this new weekly taco takeover. “From now on, it’s Taco Tuesdays, the TST is back, baby!” Bun B exclaimed. “Our Trill Smash Tacos will be available every Tuesday. You’ll still be able to get a Trill Burger, that’s not going to change, but on Tuesdays, it’s Taco Tuesdays.”

And let’s be honest—when Bun B says it’s time for tacos, it’s time for tacos. Whether you’ve been a fan of Trill Burgers from day one or you’re just now hopping on the Trill train, this is one weekly event you won’t want to miss.

Houston’s Taco Evolution: From Smashburgers to Smash Tacos

In a city known for its diverse food culture, it takes something special to stand out. Trill Burgers has already cemented its place as a go-to spot for burger aficionados, but their foray into the taco world is proving to be equally groundbreaking. The fusion of Houston’s love for burgers and tacos into one irresistibly delicious creation? Genius.

But what makes these tacos even more special is their connection to the community. With Alex Bregman’s Wild Sol salsa adding that local Houston flavor, Trill Smash Tacos aren’t just a taco—they’re a celebration of the city’s culture, cuisine, and love for sports.

Trill Burgers: Where Smash Meets Sizzle

Since its opening, Trill Burgers has quickly become a culinary landmark in Montrose, drawing both locals and visitors for its creative takes on the classic smashburger. Co-owned by Bun B, it’s no surprise that the restaurant has earned rave reviews for its hip-hop-infused atmosphere and undeniably delicious menu.

And now, with Trill Smash Tacos taking center stage on Taco Tuesdays, Trill Burgers is keeping that buzz alive, proving that this is more than just a burger joint—it’s a place where flavor innovation and Houston culture collide.

How to Get Your Trill Fix

Ready to dive into Trill Smash Tacos? Head to Trill Burgers on South Shepherd every Tuesday to experience this flavor-packed mashup for yourself. Follow them on Instagram (@trillburgers) to stay updated on any future menu additions or special events. With Bun B at the helm, you can bet there’s always something new on the horizon.

For more info, visit trill-burgers.com

