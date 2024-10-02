Teens traveling alone, prime time for vaccinations, panic-buying: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

Editor’s Note: CNN’s 5 Things newsletter is your one-stop shop for the latest headlines and fascinating stories to start and end your busy day. Sign up here.

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Respiratory virus season has arrived in the US, and experts say October is a prime time to get vaccinated. Vaccines for Covid-19, flu and RSV are available now.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ Teen travel: A TV celebrity’s 15-year-old son and his friend visited several European cities this summer without an adult, sparking heated debate about how young is too young to vacation without a grown-up.

2️⃣ Retirement planning: Do you have enough money saved? Whether your nest egg will allow you to live comfortably depends not only on how much you squirrel away and invest over time but also how much you’re likely to get in Social Security benefits.

3️⃣ Energy saver: The NASA team overseeing the iconic Voyager 2 spacecraft powered down one of its science instruments to conserve energy. Despite the aging probe’s waning power reserves, the space agency expects Voyager 2 to keep operating until the 2030s.

4️⃣ Fall allergies: The spring months are usually when people with allergies suffer the most, but fall’s cooler weather doesn’t necessarily mean everyone can take a breath of relief. Allergy season is starting earlier and lasting longer.

5️⃣ Rebuilding a brand: Breathing life back into a struggling company like Gap is no easy feat, but designer Zac Posen says he’s up for the challenge. It might actually be working.

Watch this

Pool rescue: Bodycam video shows the moment a police officer in Indiana pulled a toddler with autism to safety from a neighbor’s pool.

Top headlines

• Special counsel provides fullest picture yet of his 2020 election case against Trump in new filing

• Doctor charged in connection with Matthew Perry’s death pleads guilty to conspiracy to distribute ketamine

• Asheville was called a climate haven. Helene shows nowhere is safe | How you can help

What’s buzzing

🚗 Lawsuit tossed: A New Jersey couple injured during an Uber ride can’t sue the company because of an Uber Eats order, a court decided. It’s the latest case that highlights the intricacies of terms of service agreements.

Check this out

🔍 Basement treasure: A junk dealer found an asymmetrical painting of a woman in an Italian villa several decades ago. His wife thought it wasn’t pretty enough to sell, but turns out it’s a Picasso possibly worth millions.

Quotable

🤖 Troubling trend: Port workers are fighting the move toward more cranes and driverless trucks shuttling goods from container ships, which means fewer humans to be paid.

Quiz time

💸 What item are people panic-buying as a result of the port strike?

﻿A. Bananas

B. Batteries

C. Toilet paper

D. Bottled water

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Celebrity corner

⭐ All in the family: Actor Daniel Day-Lewis announced that he’s coming out of retirement after seven years to appear in a movie directed by his son. “Anemone” explores the relationships between fathers, sons and brothers.

Good vibes

🍔 We like to wrap things up on a positive note: In honor of the 25th anniversary of the “SpongeBob SquarePants” animated TV series, Wendy’s is releasing a special “Krabby Patty Kollab” meal. See what’s included.

Thanks for reading

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: C. People are panic-buying toilet paper in a bit of pandemic déjà vu, but there’s no need for that.

📧 Check out all of CNN’s newsletters.

5 Things PM is produced by CNN’s Tricia Escobedo, Meghan Pryce and Kimberly Richardson.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.