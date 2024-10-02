Local business creates non-profit on a whim to help military widow

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A local, veteran-owned home security business created a non-profit to help military families after one reached out for its services.

Jenny Critchlow contacted Delta Security INC to secure her home after she says she was taken advantage of by another business. She told KRDO she decided she'd rather support a veteran-owned company anyway, since her husband served in the Ranger Battalion.

The Delta Security INC owner, Sammy Vasquez, responded to her request saying he'd love to help Jenny and her husband out, before Jenny clarified her husband had passed two years ago.

On October 13, 2022, Colton Critchlow succumbed to severe PTSD.

After hearing this, Vasquez decided to start the Gold Star Valor Foundation and give Jenny and her son services for free. Fifteen other local businesses helped out with the cost!

“Really there’s no words for it," Jenny told KRDO. "The generosity and kindness. [It's nice] to see that back in the world because it’s been missing for a while."

If you know of a Gold Star family who could use some help securing their home, Sammy wants you to contact him via his business, Delta Security INC.