Three Kauai officers honored for heroic cliffside rescue near Waikoko Beach in Hanalei

By Matthew Nuttle

LIHUE, Hawaii (KITV) — Three Kauai Police officers were honored for their heroism for a daring cliffside rescue in Hanalei from June 2024.

Officers Matthew Kaluahine, Officer Jesse Castro, and Acting Sergeant Jason Scalzo received their commendations during the police commission meeting on Friday, Sept. 27.

The three officers responded to an area near Waikoko Beach on June 22 after receiving an automated emergency crash report from an iPhone. When the officers arrived at the scene they found a vehicle partway part way down the cliff, lodged between two trees with its engine still running. Below the car was a 30-fot drop into the ocean.

Body cam video of the rescue is included at the bottom of this article.

The officers worked quickly to devise a plan to anchor the car using tow straps to their patrol truck. Once secured, Kaluahine rappelled down to the crashed vehicle and found the driver unconscious inside. Kaluahine further secured the car with another tow strap and remained with the driver until Kauai Firefighters arrived on scene and extracted the injured man.

“Although they were uncertain if anyone remained inside the vehicle, these officers did not hesitate. They swiftly utilized the resources at their disposal, taking decisive action in a situation where every second counted. Their courage and quick thinking were vital in preventing a potential tragedy, and we are incredibly proud to recognize their exemplary service,” said Assistant Chief Kalani Ke.

