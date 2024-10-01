Taylor 13-year-old girl charged in deadly stabbing of 7-year-old sister after argument



TAYLOR, Michigan (WXYZ) — A 13-year-old girl has been charged with allegedly murdering her 7-year-old sister in Taylor over the weekend.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged the 13-year-old girl with first-degree murder, felony murder and first-degree child abuse.

Officials responded to the area of Telegraph and Chestnut around 1 p.m. for a reported stabbing. They found the 7-year-old stabbed multiple times. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the parents left the house and had the 13-year-old babysit her younger sister.

It’s alleged they had an argument, and after it ended, the 13-year-old waited in the bathroom until the 7-year-old came in, and she stabbed her multiple times.

After the attack, the 13-year-old called 911.

“There is absolutely no doubt that the facts in this case are horrific. It is beyond disturbing that the alleged person responsible for the stabbing death of her seven-year-old sister is thirteen years old,” Worthy said in a statement.

According to Worthy, her office considered charging the teen with an adult designation, which means a judge can sentence the teen as a juvenile, adult or giving a blended sentence with an option of adding an adult sentence if the teen is not rehabilitated.

However, they opted to keep her in the juvenile system, given her young age.

“The State would have seven years to diagnose, treat, and rehabilitate her until her mandatory release at age 21. Hopefully then she would not be a danger to others. While this is a difficult decision given these facts, it is the right thing to do in this case,” Worthy said.

