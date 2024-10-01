Spooky season watch guide: 13 movies and TV series sure to freak you out heading into Halloween

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — While fall vibes and pumpkin spice lattes have already been upon us for a number of weeks, it’s now official: spooky season is finally here.

You may have already gotten into the spirit with entries like the witchy “Agatha All Along” on Disney+, the slow-burn “Rosemary’s Baby” prequel “Apartment 7A” on Paramout+, or gone to the movies for the glitzy and gory “The Substance,” but fret not, there’s a lot more where that came from.

Here’s your handy guide for all things spooky coming out this Shocktober, on screens and streams:

“Hold Your Breath”

“American Horror Story” mainstay Sarah Paulson looks creepy as ever in this period piece that doubles as psychological horror, about a woman in 1930s Oklahoma who becomes convinced that something evil is targeting her family as they deal with traumatic dust storms in the area.

“Hold Your Breath” premieres October 3 on Hulu.

“House of Spoils”

Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose stars in this creepy culinary fable about an up-and-coming chef opening up her first restaurant and the spirit of the estate’s previous owner who threatens to… spoil her plans. Featuring “Euphoria” breakout star Barbie Ferreira.

The movie debuts October 3 on Prime Video.

“‘Salem’s Lot”

Vampires never really go out of style… just ask Stephen King. His second published novel, 1975’s “‘Salem’s Lot,” is about a picturesque town in (where else?) Maine overrun by the bloodsuckers. After two rather dated-feeling TV miniseries – one from 1979 and the other from 20 years ago starring Rob Lowe – this movie version looks to be a sleek and scary new adaptation.

“‘Salem’s Lot” premieres on October 3 on Max, which like CNN is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

“Monster Summer”

Judging from the trailer, this PG-13-rated caper still looks somewhat spooky, with a healthy helping of “Stranger Things”-style nostalgia thrown in. Kids on bikes in Martha’s Vineyard join forces with a retired cop (Mel Gibson) to investigate mysterious and most likely monstrous forces invading their island. Look for Patrick Renna of “Sandlot” fame as a baseball umpire.

“Monster Summer” hits theaters on October 4.

“V/H/S/Beyond”

The latest entry in the chilling found-footage horror series that started with 2012’s “V/H/S,” “Beyond” has a decidedly sci-fi tinge and packs six bloodcurdling stories that promise to push “the boundaries of fear and suspense,” according to the film’s IMDb synopsis.

“V/H/S/Beyond” streams on Shudder on October 4.

“Caddo Lake”

Starring Dylan O’Brien of “Teen Wolf” and “Love and Monsters” fame, “Caddo Lake” recounts the disappearance of a little girl on the foreboding Caddo Lake, and how past mysteries might be linked to what happened to her. If you’re afraid of what might be lurking under the surface of the water, this movie definitely isn’t for you. (Or, is it?)

“Caddo Lake” premieres on Max on October 10.

“Teacup”

A bit similar feeling to “Hold Your Breath,” minus the period aspect, “Teacup” follows a group of neighbors trapped on a rural Georgia farm who face a mysterious but seemingly unstoppable threat. The dude in the old-school gas mask alone is enough to make the creep factor go sky high. Costarring “Underworld” star Scott Speedman and Yvonne Strahovski of “Handmaid’s Tale” fame.

The TV series premieres on Peacock on October 10.

“Terrifier 3”

Easily the most disgusting title on this list, “Terrifier 3” follows the absolutely murderous and demented Art the Clown as he wreaks havoc leading up to Christmastime, thereby entering the evil ranks of the Christmas horror sub-genre (think “Krampus,” but even bloodier). If sequel math means anything – and “Terrifier 2” was considered far and away the goriest movie of 2022 (or maybe ever) – this one is sure to give new menacing to the term “stomach-churning.” Be warned.

“Terrifier 3” slashes its way into theaters on October 11.

“Smile 2”

Speaking of terrifying sequels, “Smile 2” takes the unsettling premise of the first one from 2022 – a demonic force that causes those who see it to… smile (but not in a good way) before doing themselves in, in grisly ways – and couches it in the glitz-and-glam world of an up-and-coming pop star (Naomi Scott). Look for appearances from Drew “Scream” Barrymore, as well as “White Lotus” star Lukas Gage.

“Smile 2” is in theaters on October 18.

“Hysteria!”

This seemingly self-aware title builds on underrated titles like “Jennifer’s Body” and follows the aftermath of a grisly occult murder, and the struggling high school heavy metal band who seeks to ride the wave of interest and cash in as a Satanic metal band. Obviously, that plan goes way off the rails.

The eight-episode series hits Peacock on October 18.

“Saw” Unrated 20th Anniversary

Arguably where the term “torture-porn” was invented, “Saw” came out an astonishing 20 years ago and intoduced the world to the deviously… playful Jigsaw serial killer, who has gone on to wreak bloody mayhem in nine additional titles. Revisit where it all began with Cary Elwes, Leigh Whannell, Shawnee Smith and Tobin Bell.

“Saw” Unrated saws its way into cineplexes on October 20 and October 23.

“Don’t Move”

Not much is known from watching the trailer to this sinister-looking film, except that an unfortunate soul (“Fargo’s” Kelsey Asbille) has 20 minutes in the woods to escape the clutches of a killer before her body shuts down from a paralytic agent. Remember that terrifying scene with Michelle Pfeiffer in “What Lies Beneath”? It’s that vibe. Costarring Finn Wittrock, another “American Horror Story” mainstay, and co-produced by horror maestro Sam Raimi.

“Don’t Move” streams on Netflix on October 25.

“Your Monster”

A bizarre but madcap-looking rom-com/horror hybrid, “Your Monster” follows a distraught woman (Melissa Barrera, fresh off her tenure of 2022’s “Scream” and “Scream VI”) who discovers a beastly but charming monster in her closet. What follows will most likely be a mix of “Beauty and the Beast” and a therapy session about getting over a monster of an ex.

“Your Monster” roars into theaters on October 25.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.