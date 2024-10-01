Pueblo officer’s vehicle t-boned while responding to reports of carjacking

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – A Pueblo police officer is in the hospital after her vehicle was t-boned while responding to a call this morning.

On Oct. 1, an officer with the Pueblo Police Department was on the way to the scene of a reported carjacking when her patrol car was hit by another vehicle.

The crash happened in the vicinity of Bonforte Blvd. and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Bypass at 10:24 a.m.

The Pueblo Police Department says no details are currently known on circumstances of the crash, but they are working to review the incident.

Both the officer and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.