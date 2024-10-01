New Colorado rideshare app eliminates unfair fares for drivers, riders

By Tori Mason

DENVER, Colorado (KCNC) — A new rideshare app in Colorado aims to revolutionize the way drivers and riders connect. Driver’s Co-Op Colorado addresses the concerns of rideshare drivers regarding pay and working conditions while offering riders a familiar and affordable option.

The app operates like existing platforms Lyft and Uber, allowing riders to request rides and drivers to accept requests on their phones.

Driver’s Co-Op is built around a worker-owned structure where drivers keep 80% of the fare, significantly more than traditional rideshare companies. The co-op will retain 20% of the driver’s fare for administration.

Mason Lausier, a rideshare driver with three years of Lyft experience, recently joined Co-Op.

“We’re one of the few businesses where the longer you work, the less money you make,” he explained. Lausier says drivers often receive only a fraction of the fare, with corporate entities taking 60% to 80% of earnings, leaving drivers struggling to make a living.

“No pun intended, it’s highway robbery,” Lausier said. “There are people who do this full-time. I do this job 70 hours a week. We’re lucky to make $10 an hour some days.

Minsun Ji, executive director of the Rocky Mountain Employee Ownership Center, which is incubating the co-op, says their mission is to end exploitative conditions through system change.

She says they can provide more affordable fares for riders by cutting out the middleman.

“We don’t have to pay a CEO billions of dollars. We can offer riders a better deal,” Ji added, emphasizing the co-op’s commitment to supporting marginalized communities such as riders with disabilities, the elderly and refugees by providing reliable transportation.

Safety is another cornerstone of the Driver’s Co-op model. Ji says all drivers undergo thorough background checks and must adhere to strict safety regulations, including the installation of dash cams—an industry first in Colorado.

Since its launch, Driver’s Co-op has quickly gained traction, with over 2,000 drivers onboarding and approximately 6,500 riders downloading the app. “This is a locally owned project, and we hope the community supports us,” Ji said. She added that Co-Op is in its final stages of being able to accept rides to and from the airport.

Lausier and Ji believe that this cooperative can foster a better economic landscape for drivers and riders alike.

“This is not just about the money; it’s about working conditions,” Lausier stated, emphasizing the importance of fair treatment in the gig economy. “It’s a win for everyone.”

The app is available for download on smartphones.

For more information visit: coloradodrivers.coop/ride-with-us

