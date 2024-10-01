Metrolink to offer free rides on California Clean Air Day

By Rebekah Ludman

October 01, 2024 (LAPost.com) — Metrolink is joining other transit agencies to offer free rides on Wednesday, Oct. 2 to commemorate California Clean Air Day and help Southern Californians reduce their carbon footprint.

The state’s Clean Air Day encourages residents and organizations across the region to do their part in addressing air pollution. Metrolink hopes commuters will take advantage of the free rides and explore alternative modes of transportation other than their vehicles.

“We are proud to participate in this statewide initiative and offer free rides to encourage others to join us in taking steps that improve our region’s air quality,” Metrolink Board Chair, South Coast AQMD Board Member and City of Highland Mayor Pro Tem Larry McCallon said in a statement. “Our commitment to a more sustainable future is reflected in our use of Tier 4 locomotives and renewable fuel, which contribute to cleaner air and a healthier environment.”

Metrolink offers free rides three days throughout the year and California’s Clean Air Day is one of them. No ticket is required for passengers, they can simply board any Metrolink or Arrow train from any station.

“Southern Californians are encouraged to take the clean air pledge and register their support for Metrolink’s ongoing campaign to purchase additional Tier 4 locomotives. These rail vehicles comply with the latest Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) emissions standards, cutting particulate matter and nitrogen oxide emissions by up to 85% compared to earlier models,” Metrolink said in a statement.

Metrolink set a new post-pandemic ridership record of 26,556 in 2023 on Clean Air Day, according to the agency.

For this year’s Clean Air Day, other agencies – including LA Metro bus and rail lines, Ventura County Transportation Commission (VCTC) buses, Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) buses and San Bernardino County Transportation Authority commuter services – will also offer free services.

In 2023, there were a total of 22 transit agencies across the state that offered free rides, 121 events that were held online and in person, and over 330 companies and organizations pledged to engage their employees and communities for clean air, according to Clean Air Day.

For more information on California Clean Air Day, you can visit cleanairday.org.

