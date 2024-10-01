Former Miami police officer pays it forward with his McDonald’s restaurants

By Eliott Rodriguez

MIAMI, Florida (WFOR) — Emilio Cabrera owns 18 McDonald’s franchises in South Florida. From Hollywood to Sunny Isles, his Mickey D’s have been serving up Big Macs and Happy Meals for the past 43 years.

Cabrera has a soft spot for law enforcement. He retired from the Miami police department as a lieutenant. Late in his career, an assignment to solve robberies at local McDonald’s restaurants changed his life. Cabrera said a gang of robbers was targeting local McDonald’s. Since he was in the robbery unit, he was assigned to a robbery detail at one of the restaurants.

“We didn’t know where this gang was going to hit next so we had to stake out the restaurants to catch them,” Cabrera said.

During this time, he got to know some of the McDonald’s owners and managers and asked them how he could get his own franchise.

“They told me about a program that McDonald’s has,” Cabrera said, admitting he had little money to invest in a franchise. “If they liked you and saw your potential they got you into the program.”

That program changed Cabrera’s life forever, according to his wife Hilda.

“When they offered us the franchise, we asked ‘Why us?'” Hilda Cabrera said. “He was a police officer and was on a law enforcement path, this was a completely different path.”

Grateful for the opportunity, Cabrera pays it forward by hosting veterans, teachers and law enforcement groups, including monthly coffee-with-a-cop events. Another popular event is “Cookie with a Rookie” in which members of the public get to meet police rookies while enjoying free McDonald’s cookies.

“He’s never forgotten where he came from,” said Miami police Captain Freddie Cruz. “We all have to think of what to do after our law enforcement career is over and he opened a new chapter in his life and has made it work.”

“This is a nice place to come in and get a meal,” said officer Anthony Reyes. “They have clean bathrooms, we can get off the road and cool down here.”

Cabrera, a Cuban American who came to the U.S. as a teenager, is a source of pride for his children who are an integral part of the business.

“I feel that his accomplishments both in the police department and McDonald’s have been incredible, especially for a first-generation immigrant,” his son Anthony said.

“I didn’t build this. My husband didn’t build this. It was built by my mom and dad, many years of up and downs and we are going to make this work,” said his daughter Stefanie Cabrera Betancourt.

While Cabrera learned the secret to success, the former cop still doesn’t know the secret to the sauce. Asked to name his favorite item on the McDonald’s menu, he is quick to point out the Big Mac.

“I love the Big Mac with that secret sauce. After all these years they still haven’t told me what’s in it,” he said.

