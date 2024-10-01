Comcast’s Black Experience on Xfinity: Celebrating Black Fine Art Month with “Who’s Behind Black Art”

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

October 1, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Art is a reflection of culture, a dynamic and evolving conversation that often transcends mere aesthetics to tell the stories of communities, struggles, and triumphs. In celebration of Black Fine Art Month this October, Comcast’s Black Experience on Xfinity is premiering the much-anticipated docuseries Who’s Behind Black Art. The four-part series delves deep into the lives of five emerging Black artists, offering a raw, unfiltered glimpse into their journeys as they navigate the art industry’s labyrinth and work to create a captivating exhibition that resonates on many levels.

Streaming now on the Black Experience on Xfinity channel and the free Xumo Play app, Who’s Behind Black Art marks another significant step in Comcast’s commitment to elevating Black voices in the arts. Launched in 2021, the Black Experience on Xfinity platform has quickly become a hub for celebrating Black storytelling through partnerships with diverse creators and studios. And with this docuseries, the platform continues its mission to showcase underrepresented talent while fostering greater visibility for emerging Black artists.

Behind the Canvas: Emerging Artists with Big Dreams

The stars of Who’s Behind Black Art are five talented, up-and-coming artists: Adrian Armstrong, Jewel Ham, Laurena Finéus, Mario Joyce, and Tae Ham. Each brings their unique experiences, perspectives, and artistic styles to the canvas. These creators aren’t just focused on painting pretty pictures—they’re making statements about identity, community, and culture. These are young artists on the rise, blazing their own trails in an industry where artists of color often face challenges that extend beyond the gallery walls.

As part of the “Good Black Art” community—a platform dedicated to supporting emerging Black artists, founded by Philip Collins—the docuseries offers a behind-the-scenes look at the inner workings of their creative processes. The series captures not just their art, but their struggle to establish themselves in an industry that has historically marginalized voices like theirs. Through passion, perseverance, and raw talent, these artists are making their mark.

Conversations That Matter

What truly sets Who’s Behind Black Art apart is its thoughtful exploration of the larger ecosystem that surrounds art. The third part of the docuseries features an engaging roundtable discussion with industry heavyweights such as Cierra Britton, founder of the Cierra Britton Gallery; former NBA star and Memphis Grizzlies owner Elliot Perry, who’s also an art collector; and Dr. V. Joy Simmons, a philanthropist and art collector. This star-studded group of 14 experts provides insight into what it takes to thrive in today’s art market, the importance of community, and how to champion the next generation of artists.

From Kickstarter CEO Everette Taylor to co-founder of ArtNoir, Larry Ossei-Mensah, the documentary brings in voices from all corners of the art world. Their experiences highlight the importance of supporting diverse talent and creating spaces for artists to thrive, especially in a competitive and often exclusionary field.

A Grand Finale in New York

The final episode of the docuseries culminates in the opening of the exhibition featuring all five artists at none other than the World Trade Center in New York City. This prestigious venue offers a powerful backdrop for the unveiling of their works, providing a symbolic moment of triumph for the artists and a moment of reflection for viewers.

It’s a story of perseverance, community, and art that reflects the beauty and struggles of being an emerging Black artist today. With each brushstroke, these artists are shaping a narrative that resonates far beyond gallery walls, into the hearts of those who see and experience their work.

The Vision Behind the Series

“We are committed to creating spaces where representation truly matters and featuring Who’s Behind Black Art exclusively on the Black Experience on Xfinity channel is just one of many ways we bring that vision to life,” said Loren Hudson, Comcast’s SVP and Chief Diversity Officer. The docuseries is written and directed by John Campbell, a filmmaker who has earned accolades for his previous works, including 5150 and The Sleeping Negro. Campbell also serves as executive producer alongside Philip Collins, Chandler Wild, and a robust production team. This collaboration is a testament to the power of art as a force for both personal expression and social change.

Campbell eloquently puts it, “Often the conversation about art focuses on world-renowned artists. Who’s Behind Black Art gives you early insight into the struggles, challenges, and triumphs of five very different young artists with big hopes and dreams for their future.”

A Hub for Black Excellence

Since its inception, Comcast’s Black Experience on Xfinity has worked to redefine the narrative around Black storytelling. Available at home via Xfinity X1 and Flex, or on-the-go with the Xfinity Stream app, the Black Experience channel features original content and high-quality programming from across the African diaspora. Whether you’re interested in documentaries, TV shows, movies, or news, it’s all available on one platform, designed to celebrate the richness and diversity of Black culture.

For Xfinity customers, accessing the Black Experience is as easy as saying “Black Experience” into your Voice Remote, or tuning in to channel 1622. It’s a space where Black stories, in all their forms, are given the spotlight they deserve.

Comcast’s Dedication to Community

The Black Experience on Xfinity isn’t just a content channel—it’s part of a larger effort by Comcast to invest in diverse communities and creators. With platforms like this, Comcast empowers storytellers to create art that’s not only reflective of their communities but also accessible to a broad audience. Whether through collaborations with well-known filmmakers or emerging talents, the commitment to showcasing authentic, powerful Black voices is at the forefront of Comcast’s mission.

Houston Style Magazine readers, for more information about Who’s Behind Black Art and to explore more of the Black Experience on Xfinity, visit BlackExperienceOnXfinity.com and whosbehindblackart.com

