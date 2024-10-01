Authorities trying to identify possible witnesses to alleged assault on deputies at Colorado State Fair concert

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is asking the community for help in identifying two people who may be witnesses to an alleged assault at a Ludacris concert at this year's Colorado State Fair.

According to the PCSO, the incident in question is the same incident involving a Colorado Department of Corrections worker allegedly assaulting multiple sheriff's deputies. Arrest documents show that DOC worker, 25-year-old Tyler Hargis, is accused of assaulting not one, but three different Pueblo County Sheriff’s deputies.

According to authorities, on August 31, deputies helping with security at the state fair were called to reports of a fight at the Ludacris concert. They found two men fighting on the ground, one of which was Hargis, who was highly intoxicated. As deputies tried to break up the fight, say Hargis punched one of them in the face, the PCSO said.

The sheriff's office also said Hargis punched and kicked other deputies who responded and placed him in handcuffs. After he was in handcuffs, Hargis continued to struggle and was tased. Then on the way to the hospital, he spit at deputies, the PCSO said.

Hargis is facing multiple counts of assault on a peace officer.

The PCSO said the potential witnesses they are trying to identify are a man and a woman who appeared to be together and were near the front-right side of the stage at the Ludacris concert. The woman had her hair in braids and wore glasses. The man had long, curly, dark hair and appeared to be wearing glasses. If you recognize them or know who they are, the PCSO asks that you ask them to contact the sheriff's office at (719) 583-6400.