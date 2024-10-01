Airsoft gun confiscated by police after Moon Area student had it onboard school bus

By Web Staff

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — An airsoft gun was confiscated by police on Monday after a Moon Area student had it with them onboard a school bus.

Moon Area superintendent Barry Balaski told families in a letter on Monday that school officials and police both received a report of a ‘safety incident’ on a middle school bus.

Police began investigating and determined that a middle school student had an airsoft gun on the bus. The airsoft gun has been confiscated by police.

Balaski said that officers determined the incident was isolated and there was no safety threat for any students or schools.

Disciplinary action for the student will be pursued by school leaders based on the district’s code of conduct, according to Balaski.

This incident on the school bus comes after a high school student was found with a weapon on them at the Moon Area High School earlier this month. That incident was also considered of an isolated nature with no threats to student safety.

