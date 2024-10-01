A closer look at the sexual misconduct lawsuits against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

By Eric Levenson and Nicki Brown, CNN

(CNN) — Even before law enforcement raided his homes, the rapper, producer and businessman Sean “Diddy” Combs faced a host of legal issues.

Since November 2023, he has faced multiple separate civil lawsuits accusing him of a range of sexual misconduct and other illegal activity. One of those cases has already been settled, but the others remain active.

Several of the lawsuits allege misconduct was captured on video. In addition, some were filed under the New York Adult Survivors Act, which created a one-year window for adult victims to file a lawsuit against their alleged abusers and the institutions that enabled them, regardless of statutes of limitations. This one-year window ended on November 24, 2023.

In September, Combs, 54, was indicted on federal charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty. Combs was denied bail and will remain in federal detention as he awaits trial.

Here’s a closer look at each of the civil lawsuits, what they allege and how Combs has responded.

Ventura v. Combs

The basics: Casandra Ventura, the R&B singer known as Cassie who previously dated Diddy, filed a federal lawsuit in the Southern District of New York on November 16, 2023, against Diddy and the companies Bad Boy Records, Bad Boy Entertainment, Combs Enterprises, Epic Records and Doe Corps. 1-10.

The allegations: Ventura alleged she was raped and subjected to years of violent abuse by Diddy. The lawsuit accuses him of sex trafficking, human trafficking, sexual assault and battery, gender-motivated violence, sexual harassment, gender discrimination and a hostile work environment.

The suit specifically described an altercation at a hotel hallway around March 2016 in which Diddy “grabbed at her,” beat her and threw glass vases at her.

Diddy’s response: Attorney Ben Brafman said in a statement emailed to CNN via Diddy’s publicist, “Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations.”

The statement continued, “For the past 6 months, Mr. Combs, has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail. Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’ reputation and seeking a pay day.”

In May 2024, CNN published hotel surveillance video from 2016 in which Combs grabbed, shoved, dragged and kicked Ventura and threw an object at her in a hotel hallway. Afterward, Diddy posted a video apologizing, saying “My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video.”

Where the case stands: The lawsuit was settled “amicably” just a day afterward, both sides said. “A decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing,” Brafman said.

Dickerson-Neal v. Combs

The basics: Joi Dickerson-Neal filed a lawsuit in New York Supreme Court on November 23 against Diddy, Bad Boy Entertainment doing business as Bad Boy Records, and Combs Enterprises LLC.

The allegations: Dickerson-Neal accused Diddy of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 1991, when she was a Syracuse University student who had appeared with Combs in a music video. She also alleged she was a victim of “revenge porn,” saying he filmed the assault and showed it to others.

Diddy’s response: A spokesperson said the allegations are “made up and not credible,” adding the move is “purely a money grab.”

“This last-minute lawsuit is an example of how a well-intentioned law can be turned on its head,” the spokesperson said. “Mr. Combs never assaulted her, and she implicates companies that did not exist.”

Where the case stands: In April, attorneys for Diddy and the other defendants asked the court to throw out portions of the suit, denying the allegations and claiming certain allegations against Combs “were brought under statutes that did not exist at the time the alleged misconduct occurred” and thus could not be revived under the Adult Survivors Act.

Gardner v. Combs

The basics: In a lawsuit filed in New York Supreme Court on November 23 and in an amended complaint on March 12, Liza Gardner sued Diddy, Aaron Hall, MCA Inc., MCA Music Entertainment Group, Geffen Records, Universal Music Group NV, John and Jane Does 1-10 and ABC Corps. 1-10.

The allegations: Gardner accused Combs and Aaron Hall, a member of the R&B group Guy, of battery and sexual assault in 1990, when she was 16 years old.

She alleged that after they gave her alcoholic drinks, Diddy forced her into having sex and Hall pinned her down and forced her to have sex. The next day, Diddy assaulted her and choked her until she passed out, the lawsuit states.

Diddy’s response: In December, Diddy posted on Instagram denying the claims.

“Enough is enough. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy,” he said. “Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

CNN has reached out to Hall for comment. He has not yet publicly spoken about the allegations.

Where the case stands: Gardner’s attorneys have moved to voluntarily discontinue the case and refile it in New Jersey state court, where the assault allegedly occurred. Attorneys for UMG and the other music companies also moved to dismiss the case, arguing the claims are “time-barred” and “otherwise deficient as a matter of law.”

Jane Doe v. Combs

The basics: An anonymous woman using the name Jane Doe filed a federal lawsuit in the Southern District of New York on December 6 against Diddy, Harve Pierre, an unnamed third assailant, Daddy’s House Recordings Inc. and Bad Boy Entertainment Holdings Inc. Doe filed an amended complaint on March 29.

The allegations: Doe accused Diddy, Pierre and a third person of sex trafficking and gang rape in 2003, when she was a 17-year-old high school student.

Diddy’s response: In court filings, Diddy formally denied the allegations and told the court the lawsuit should be dismissed because the woman’s “decision to wait more than two decades to file her complaint has prejudiced” him because he has “lost the ability to defend himself fully and fairly.” He also argued the evidence may now be “unavailable, lost, or compromised” and that “witness identification, availability, and recollections are likely compromised due to the substantial passage of time.”

Pierre, the former president of Bad Boy Records, filed a 15-page response asking the court to dismiss the complaint. He said he “never participated in the sexual assault of the Plaintiff nor did he ever witness anyone else sexually assaulting the Plaintiff.”

Daddy’s House Recordings Inc. and Bad Boy Entertainment Holdings Inc. have also filed motions asking the court to dismiss the case.

Where the case stands: Attorneys for Diddy, Daddy’s House and Bad Boy Entertainment have filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, saying the case was “baseless and time-barred.”

Lil Rod v. Combs

The basics: Rodney Jones, a music producer and videographer who went by Lil Rod, filed a federal lawsuit in the Southern District of New York on February 26 against Diddy and a number of other defendants. The suit was refiled on March 4, and proposed amended complaints were filed on March 25 and March 27.

The allegations: The lawsuit specifically accuses Diddy of racketeering, sexual assault and sex trafficking in 2022 and 2023 as Jones worked on Diddy’s most recent album “Love.” Jones also alleges Combs did not compensate him for his music producing work.

In addition, the lawsuit accuses Cuba Gooding Jr. of sexual assault and makes reference to several other celebrities by name and by description.

Diddy’s response: Diddy’s attorney denied the allegations and called Jones’ claims “lies.”

“His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines. We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies,” attorney Shawn Holley said.

An attorney for Gooding has not responded to CNN’s request for comment.

Where the case stands: Some of the defendants moved to dismiss the case. Jones subsequently moved to voluntarily dismiss them, and the court ordered them removed from the case.

O’Marcaigh v. Christian and Sean Combs

The basics: Grace O’Marcaigh, who worked as a crew member and bartender on a yacht leased by Diddy and his family in December 2022, named Sean Combs and his son Christian Combs in a lawsuit filed April 4 in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The allegations: Christian Combs is accused of sexual assault in the lawsuit. His father is accused of premises liability and aiding and abetting his son.

The lawsuit alleges the yacht experience was “sold as a wholesome family excursion” but turned into a “hedonistic environment” where suspected sex workers and other celebrities were often brought aboard.

In the early morning of December 28, Christian Combs pressured O’Marcaigh to drink a shot of tequila and shortly thereafter he assaulted her, the lawsuit says. O’Marcaigh believes the tequila, which she says Christian Combs brought aboard, may have been laced with drugs, according to the lawsuit.

On the yacht, Christian Combs “cornered” O’Marcaigh in a room and “became physical and extremely aggressive,” the lawsuit states. The alleged sexual assault stopped only when another yacht employee entered the room.

Diddy’s response: Aaron Dyer, an attorney for Combs and his son, said in a statement the lawsuit contains “manufactured lies and irrelevant facts.”

Where the case stands: Dyer said he will seek to “dismiss this outrageous claim.”

McKinney v. Combs

The basics: Crystal McKinney, a former model and winner of MTV’s 1998 Model Mission competition show, filed a federal lawsuit in the Southern District of New York on May 21 against Combs, Bad Boy Records and Sean John Clothing LLC, and Universal Music Group Inc.

The allegations: In the lawsuit, McKinney claimed that she was “drugged and sexually assaulted” by Combs in 2003, when she was 22 years old, following a Men’s Fashion Week event in New York City.

She sued the defendants for violation of the New York Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Law.

Diddy’s response: CNN has reached out to representatives for Combs, Bad Boy Records, Sean John Clothing LLC, and Universal Music Group Inc. for comment.

Where the case stands: The defendants have not yet responded to the suit, according to the court docket.

Lampros v. Combs

The basics: April Lampros, who met Diddy in 1994 when she was a student at New York’s Fashion Institute of Technology, filed a lawsuit in New York County Supreme Court on May 23 against Combs and other entities and unnamed people.

The allegations: Lampros accused Combs of four instances of sexual assault from the mid-1990s to the early-2000s. The suit further accuses the rap mogul of battery, assault, negligent infliction of emotional distress and violation of the victims of gender-motivated violence protection law.

Diddy’s response: Diddy has not directly responded to the allegations.

Where the case stands: The document has not yet been reviewed by the county clerk.

English v. Combs

The basics: Adria English, a former adult film actor who says she worked for Sean “Diddy” Combs between 2004 and 2009, accused Combs of sex trafficking and sexual assault in a lawsuit filed in July.

The allegations: English alleges Combs and other defendants in the lawsuit used her as “a sexual pawn for the pleasure and financial benefit of others” during “White Parties” at Combs’ homes in the Hamptons, New York, and Miami, Florida. She accuses Combs of forcing her to “engage in prostitution and sex work” between 2006 and 2009.

Diddy’s response: “No matter how many lawsuits are filed it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone,” Jonathan Davis, an attorney for Combs said in a statement when asked about English’s lawsuit. “We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason and without any proof. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail against these and other baseless claims in court.”

Where the case stands: The complaint is with the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Richard v. Combs

The basics: Dawn Richard, a former member of Danity Kane, a musical group formed by Combs as part of the MTV reality series “Making the Band,” accused him of sexual battery, sexual harassment and false imprisonment, among other allegations, in a complaint filed in September in federal court.

The allegations: Most of Richard’s claims stem from her experience making the TV show and her time as part of the musical group between 2006 and 2009. Her suit alleges Combs “regularly referred to the five women as ‘bitches’ and ‘hoes’ and denigrated their physical appearances” and during Richard’s tenure in the bands “required her to remain at his various residences and studios” while “depriving” her and her bandmates of “basic needs such as adequate food and sleep.”

She also claims to have witnessed Combs “brutally beat” his then-girlfriend Ventura.

Diddy’s response: Erica Wolff, Combs’ attorney, denied the allegations in a statement to CNN and accused Richard of having a financial motive. “It’s unfortunate that Ms. Richard has cast their 20-year friendship aside to try and get money from him, but Mr. Combs is confidently standing on truth and looks forward to proving that in court,” the statement read.

Where the case stands: The complaint is currently with the New York federal court.

Graves v. Combs

The basics: Thalia Graves has accused Combs and his then bodyguard and head of security, Joseph Sherman, of drugging and assaulting her in 2001 and filming the attack.

The allegations: Graves alleges that while in a vehicle with Combs and Sherman, she accepted an offer of a glass of wine and began to feel “lightheaded, dizzy and physically weak,” according to her suit. She lost consciousness and later awoke assaulted by Combs and Sherman as she came in and out of consciousness, the lawsuit states.

Diddy’s response: CNN reached out to representatives of Combs for comment. In a statement, Sherman denied the “false and baseless accusations” against him and referred to the suit as a “clear attempt at a money grab.”

“These accusations are not only false but damaging to my character,” he said. “I have never met the accuser, and I was not working with Sean Combs during the time in question. I will be pursuing legal action to address this defamation and protect my name.”

Where the case stands: The complaint is currently with the New York federal court.

Jane Doe v. Combs

The basics: An unidentified woman has alleged that she was drugged with alcohol and unknown substances and sexually assaulted by Combs on more than one occasion in 2022.

The allegations: Jan Doe’s accusations span four years from the fall of 2020 to the summer of 2024, months after the rapper and producer had been named as a defendant in multiple lawsuits and was under federal investigation.

According to her complaint, Combs “forced Jane Doe to have vaginal intercourse without her consent” at his home in April 2022. In another alleged incident, Doe alleges that she was forced to take ketamine and other drugs in July 2022, she blacked out and was sexually assaulted, which resulted in her getting pregnant. According to the complaint, one of Combs’ associates repeatedly contacted her to encourage her to get an abortion, but she later suffered a miscarriage.

Diddy’s response: CNN has reached out to representatives for Combs for comment.

Where the case stands: The complaint was filed in New York and is currently there.

