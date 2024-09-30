Westlake carjacking, burglary ends in arrests of six suspects after police chase

By Rebekah Ludman

September 30, 2024 (LAPost.com) — A pharmacy burglary and carjacking led to a police chase on Monday morning that ended at the Long Beach International Gateway Bridge.

Six suspects were arrested, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The incident began at 3:25 a.m. when a suspect carjacked a vehicle with a passenger inside in the 1200 block of West Eighth Street in the Westlake area, according to police. The passenger was released shortly after the vehicle was taken, police said.

“That vehicle was used when multiple suspects burglarized a pharmacy in the 200 block of Anaheim Street,” the LAPD said in a statement.

Officers responded to a radio call of a burglary around 4:20 a.m. in the 200 block of Anaheim Street, according to police. Upon arrival, police said they saw about 11 suspects enter the vehicle right before a pursuit ensued.

All suspects allegedly ran from the vehicle in the area of Pier T in Long Beach.

“LAPD SWAT responded and is searching for a suspect who was seen on a catwalk under the Gerald Desond bridge. No suspects are believed to have jumped into the water or from the bridge,” the LAPD statement said.

The bridge – formerly called the Gerald Desmond Bridge – and part of the 710 freeway was closed around 6:30 a.m., at the request of police. All lanes were reopened shortly after noon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

