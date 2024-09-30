US Customs and Border Protection raises Global Entry fees by 20 percent

By Lilit Marcus, CNN

(CNN) — The price of a smoother experience going through American airports has just gone up by 20%.

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has raised the cost of applying for or renewing its Trusted Traveler Programs – a catchall term that covers Global Entry, NEXUS and SENTRI – from $100 to $120, as of October 1.

Previously, it was on an “a la carte” system with different prices for different travelers, but now everyone will have to pay the same rate. The only exception is for minors: those under the age of 18 whose parents are enrolled in Global Entry and other Trusted Traveler Programs will not have to pay a fee.

The change means the cost of applying for NEXUS, a joint program between the US and Canada that makes travel easier between the two countries, will more than double, going from $50 to $120.

Global Entry launched in 2008. Ten years later, the CBP began rolling out biometrics and facial recognition for travelers enrolled in the program.

“As these programs have matured and expanded, updating the fee structures is critical to the continuation and management of the programs,” the CBP, which is managed by the Department of Homeland Security, wrote in a press release announcing the changes.

Signing up for Global Entry requires an application process and in-person interview in addition to the nonrefundable application fee. Once approved, it’s good for five years and can be renewed online.

Travelers with Global Entry can use dedicated fast lanes at US airports.

And it’s not only Americans who are eligible. Permanent residents (Green Card holders) in the US, or residents of 15 countries and territories, including Singapore, Mexico, Germany, and India, can apply as well, provided they meet certain criteria.

The fees must be paid in US dollars.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.