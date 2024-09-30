North Carolina county reels from Helene’s impact, mayors vow to rebuild



By Justin Berger

MADISON COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Two of Madison County’s busiest downtowns are reeling after Helene. Marshall Mayor Aaron Haynie said there have been “some” fatalities.

“We’ll build back and make things better for our town,” Haynie said.

Hot Springs’ fire chief says they had to conduct two rescues.

“When I saw this, I broke out in tears, man,” Hot Springs resident Thomas Manning said. “It’s my home, and now it’s gone.”

A News 13 crew watched workers clearing massive amounts of debris in Hot Springs and Marshall.

“We watched it from the edges happen,” Hot Springs business owner David Wagner said. “Watched the water come push through these walls, take out buildings and move them entirely areas over.”

“There are holes in the floors of buildings,” Hot Springs Mayor Abigail Norton said. “City hall, the floor it’s buckled, just all the buildings up and down this street are just destroyed.”

Downtown Marshall is covered in mud and debris. One business owner on Main Street said the water rose seven feet high in her shop.

“It’s been devastating to the Town of Marshall,” Mayor Haynie said. “As many bad things that I’ve seen, I’ve seen a lot of good things in recent days with strangers hugging strangers.”

Haynie said if you need resources in Madison County or want to drop off items for others, you can do so at Madison High School.

“It just takes my breath away. It’s been here for so long,” Marshall resident Briar Allman said. “Keep us in your thoughts, don’t forget little Marshall. We’ll build back.”

