Fort Carson soldier facing 3 felony assault charges, continues duties on base

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - An active duty Fort Carson soldier is facing new felony assault charges.

Colorado Springs police say the charges stem from incidents that took place while Jacob Elliot was working as a bouncer at Nova Nightclub.

Arvionne Eaton says she was left unconscious after being attacked by Elliot. Elliot denies getting physical with her.

Around 10:30 p.m. on July 21st, Eaton says she went to Nova Nightclub to get her mind off things. However, while on the dance floor, she says a security guard put her in a chokehold so tight that she was unable to breathe. He then allegedly threw her onto the sidewalk outside, causing serious injuries.

"My head bounced off of the concrete. I laid there unconscious for at least 10 minutes. Very life-changing and waking up on the sidewalk like that was very embarrassing and honestly, I could have died," Eaton said.

Colorado Springs Police are charging Spc. Jacob Elliot with 2 counts of assault in the first degree in this case.

However, Elliot is also facing another charge of assault in the second degree for a different club altercation a month prior.

In documents obtained by KRDO13, police believe Elliot grabbed a man from behind on June 2nd, carrying him outside before body-slamming him onto the sidewalk.

Police confirm that that man was taken to the hospital and also suffered serious injuries.

Nova Nightclub is on the Army's prohibited list. It is unclear at this time how Spc. Elliot was allowed to work at Nova Nightclub.

A Fort Carson official tells KRDO13 that if a soldier violates general order, punishment is up to their command’s discretion. Adding that right now, Spc. Elliott is continuing to perform his duties as assigned.

If Elliot is convicted of the 3 felony assault charges, he could face up to 30 years in prison.