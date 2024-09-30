Expired registration leads to drug bust in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) - Law enforcement in southern Colorado has recently made a concerted effort to target expired vehicle registrations.

In Fountain, this effort recently led to a big drug bust.

According to the City of Fountain, officers stopped a vehicle last Friday, Sept. 27, and found more than just an expired registration.

The city said officers deployed K9 Officer Odin during the stop and he alerted to the presence of narcotics. During a search of the vehicle, officers discovered more than a pound of illegal drugs, including fentanyl, and a handgun.

The driver and passenger in the vehicle were arrested on multiple felony charges related to the drugs and gun, the city said.