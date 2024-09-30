Dozens of rescued parrots find safe haven in Nashville after Kentucky hoarding case



WTVF

By Aaron Cantrell

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WTVF) — Animal hoarding is an issue communities across the mid-state are grappling with, and it’s placing significant strain on rescue organizations. Recently, 40 parrots were rescued from deplorable conditions in Kentucky and brought to Nashville.

“We’ve seen some bad stuff, but this was bad,” said Kim Hannah, Executive Director of the Exotic Avian Sanctuary of Tennessee.

The sanctuary has taken in those 40 parrots from Henderson County, Kentucky. “It was infested with roaches, spiders, and spider webs,” said Hannah.

Henderson County, Kentucky Animal Control had issued a warning to the original owner three months ago to take better care of the parrots, according to Hannah.

She says when animal control returned to the home, the conditions had not improved, and several dead birds were discovered. At that point, the remaining birds were seized, and the sanctuary was asked to help.

“I already had extra cages from where people donated,” said Hannah. “We had fresh food and water, pellets, and everything ready.”

Hannah and her team have been working hard to care for the parrots, and many are already settling in.

“The sad thing about this situation in particular is we have no information on these birds, except for one. A cockatoo down here named Avery,” Hannah explained.

Right now, the sanctuary is caring for 120 birds in total, which includes the 40 from the hoarding case.

“Sometimes people just underestimate how difficult it can be caring for these animals,” said Hannah. “We preach to have a plan or reach out for help if you find yourself getting overwhelmed.”

Hannah hopes the community can come together like a flock and send in donations to support the care of their new feathered friends.

The rescued parrots will be available for adoption soon, but for now, they are still being examined and cared for.

