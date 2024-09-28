Skip to Content
Bomb threat prompts evacuation of bakery off Platte ave

today at 5:21 AM
Published 5:20 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating a bomb threat made to a bakery inside a business on the 3200 block of E. Platte Ave.

The call was made late on the morning of Friday, noting a specific location where the bomb was placed.

After managers evacuated the store, the Regional Explosives Unit swept the store and found no suspicious objects. Business resumed as normal at 2:25 PM.

Police are now investigating the origin of the call.

Emily Coffey

Emily is a Reporter for KRDO.

