NYC Mayor Eric Adams pleads not guilty to charges in federal corruption case

New York City Mayor Eric Adams pleaded not guilty Friday to charges of bribery, wire fraud, conspiracy and two counts of soliciting campaign contributions from foreign nationals.

New York City’s embattled mayor, who has long touted his work fighting crime as an NYPD captain, is set to be arraigned on federal corruption charges Friday.

Adams faces charges of bribery, wire fraud, conspiracy and two counts of soliciting campaign contributions from foreign nationals. He arrived at a federal courthouse in Lower Manhattan on Friday morning, hours before his scheduled arraignment.

The mayor, a Democrat elected in 2021, has denied wrongdoing and said he does not plan to resign.

“I look forward to defending myself and defending the people of this city as I’ve done throughout my entire professional career,” the mayor said Thursday.

Adams will be in the custody of US Marshals while he awaits his appearance before a magistrate judge at noon Friday.

The mayor would be fingerprinted and have his mug shot taken – though that mugshot will not be released to the public, a law enforcement source told CNN.

What Adams is accused of

Between 2016 and October 2023, Adams sought and accepted benefits such as free luxury travel and campaign donations from foreign businessmen, according to a 57-page, 15,000-word indictment.

Adams allegedly committed 23 different “overt acts,” which include accepting free flights and hotel rooms and coordinating straw donations.

Prosecutors say the foreign nationals were able to sidestep federal law and conceal their campaign donations through these “straw donors” – US-based donors who falsely claimed they were contributing their own money.

In 2017, Adams allegedly accepted free business class tickets for three roundtrip international flights and a heavily discounted stay at a suite in the St. Regis Istanbul. The trip was worth over $41,000, and Adams did not disclose it, the indictment alleges.

Adams allegedly accepted over $123,000 worth of luxury travel benefits between 2016 and 2021, without disclosing any of it.

By 2018, the mayor allegedly “not only accepted, but sought illegal campaign contributions to his 2021 mayoral campaign, as well as other things of value, from foreign nationals.”

By January 2022, he had agreed to accept contributions of foreign money to his 2025 campaign, the indictment alleges.

Governor mulls removing Adams from office

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s team is telling allies and other stakeholders that she is now seriously considering the possibility of removing Adams from office – a power she has under state law.

A source briefed on the governor’s thinking told CNN that Hochul has increasingly come to view the Adams situation as “untenable.” But no decision has been announced.

Before Adams’ indictment was unsealed, Hochul reportedly hadn’t considered removing the mayor. But after reviewing the indictment, the governor suggested in a statement late Thursday that she was leaving her options open.

“I expect the Mayor to take the next few days to review the situation and find an appropriate path forward to ensure the people of New York City are being well-served by their leaders,” Hochul said.

Lawyers in the governor’s office have started to look over the legal language of the removal authority, another source familiar with the situation told CNN.

Though many local lawmakers have called for Adams to resign, some high profile New York Democrats in Congress have been less vocal. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer both stopped short of calling for Adams to step down in their most recent remarks.

“No one is above the law, including the Mayor of New York City,” Schumer said in a written statement Thursday. “The charges are serious, and the legal process should now play out speedily and fairly.”

But Jeffries could come under pressure from New York House candidates concerned the Adams scandal might hurt their prospects for election.

Adams is “entitled to the presumption of innocence,” Jeffries said, and “a jury of the Mayor’s peers will now evaluate the charges in the indictment and ultimately render a determination.”

Hochul and Adams have had a good working relationship. Both of them have partnered on public safety issues – including crime on the city’s subways, which are controlled by the state. The relationship is a significant improvement from years past, when former New York City mayors and governors have openly feuded over city policies and funding.

Sharpton will host a meeting about Adams

Longtime political activist the Rev. Al Sharpton is convening the city’s Black leaders this weekend, according to a person familiar with the planning.

Sharpton is aware of the many “complexities” of the Adams situation and wants to examine all the possibilities, the source said. Sharpton is also concerned about the impact the ordeal will have on the city, the source added.

Community representatives and lawmakers, including Jeffries, are expected to attend the meeting – though Jeffries’ attendance has not been confirmed.

Jeffries and Adams have a lot in common, including their humble backgrounds and bare-knuckle campaign styles. But while sources say the two New Yorkers have mutual respect for each other, the pair have never been close.

The congressman realizes that calling for the mayor’s resignation would “imply a sense of guilt” – and that’s not something he would do or take lightly, according to a person familiar with Jeffries’ thinking.

What kind of punishment Adams could face

For now, the mayor can’t go to work at city hall. Adams remains under arrest Friday morning and cannot leave the courthouse until the magistrate makes a decision about next steps.

After his arraignment Friday, Adams’ next court appearance before a district judge is scheduled for Wednesday.

If convicted on all charges, Adams could face up to 45 years in prison, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

The most serious charge is wire fraud, which comes with a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. That charge stems from allegations that Adams stole from New York City’s matching funds program.

The program is designed “to give New Yorkers a greater voice in elections,” and matches donations from city residents with public funds. But it prohibits the use of straw donations, according to the indictment. The program requires candidates to certify compliance with campaign finance regulations.

The indictment alleges Adams not only received illegal campaign contributions, but he then allegedly used eight of those improper donations to apply for matching funds and obtained as much as $2,000 for each illegal contribution. His campaign then falsely certified compliance, the indictment states.

The indictment does not total the amount of matching public funds Adams allegedly received directly from the eight illegal straw donations. Adams’ 2021 mayoral campaign ultimately received more than $10 million in public funds from the city’s matching funds program, according to the indictment.

Bribery is punishable by up to 10 years in prison. That charge relates to the alleged quid-pro-quo of receiving luxury travel benefits from a Turkish official in exchange for pushing the approval of the Turkish House – a center for Turkish diplomatic missions in New York City, the indictment states.

The two counts of soliciting campaign contributions from foreign nationals are each punishable by up to 5 years in prison. One of the charges is based on allegations in 2021 and the other is based on allegations in 2023.

Finally, there is a conspiracy charge, which is punishable by up to 5 years in prison. That charge alleges Adams “and others known and unknown” agreed to commit federal offenses, including wire fraud; soliciting, accepting and receiving a campaign contribution; and bribery. The indictment lists 23 specific “overt acts” in furtherance of the conspiracy.

