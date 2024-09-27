Family rescues driver from floodwaters as Helene hits Transylvania County

By Jennifer Emert

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Floodwater covered portions of nearly a dozen roadways in Transylvania County by mid-afternoon on Thursday, Sept. 26.

Urban Rescue Teams from Greensboro and Fayetteville, N.C., were brought in to assist after the National Weather Service informed emergency management on Thursday, Sept. 26, that Transylvania County could anticipate as much as 20 inches of rainfall as Tropical Storm Helene moved in.

Across the county, highwater road barriers have popped up in the usual places, including Hannah Ford Road, Davidson River Road, Hart Road, Cascade Lake Road, Island Ford Road, Merril Lane and Green Road.

A News 13 crew caught an SUV stranded in deep waters on Davidson River Road. News 13 quickly learned the driver was still inside and called family members to rescue them.

The family later arrived, stripped off their socks and shoes, and waded into the knee-deep water to push the vehicle back onto dry ground.

The SUV had driven around the High Water barriers, and one of the driver’s family members told News 13, “they didn’t see the signs.”

While emergency crews were able to move the vehicle to safety, emergency management and law enforcement stressed that drivers should obey all barricades and not drive through standing water over roadways.

Power outages in the area have also impacted Transylvania County’s phone systems, and all non-emergency county offices and services were closed on Thursday, Sept. 26.

Many rivers throughout the area are causing severe impacts, including the French Broad River, which closed Hap Simpson Park after flooding. By 11:00 a.m., the water was already nearing the tops of picnic tables and deep enough to reach the bottom of some park signs.

The Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office has encouraged everyone to stay off area roadways Thursday night through at least midday Friday and limit travel to essential trips only.

