Baby found dead in Lodi street, officials say

LODI, California (KCRA) — A baby was found dead in the street in Lodi on Thursday morning, officials said.

According to Lodi city officials and police, emergency crews responded around 11:40 a.m. to South Sacramento Street and Tokay Street, where they found the baby’s deceased body.

It was unknown how old the baby was or the circumstances of the death.

Lodi police said an active investigation into the death is underway.

Employees of Commissary Azteca, a nearby store, told KCRA 3 they found the baby’s body in the parking lot of a neighboring business.

They said the worker who first saw the body went outside for his lunch break around 11:30 a.m.

“He tried to sit down on the floor, he turned around and he see the baby,” said Silvia Gonzales, a cashier at Commissary Azteca.

Gonzalez said he ran back inside to get help. That’s when she went outside and immediately called 911.

She said she doesn’t know how long the baby had been there, but she did say it was very small – adding it looked like it was only a few hours old.

“I wanted to cry,” Gonzales said. “When I see it, I just tried to see if it was moving or not, but I don’t see nothing.”

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 209-333-6727.

