Making a Way for Others: Remembering Houston’s Beloved Trailblazer, Judge Zinetta Burney

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

September 24, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston has lost one of its brightest lights and most formidable champions for justice, Judge Zinetta Burney, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 83. Surrounded by love in hospice care, she held the hand of her ‘adopted’ daughter and dear friend of 25 years, Cindy Clifford, in her final moments. A true pillar in the community, Judge Burney dedicated her life to fighting for those often forgotten, embodying selflessness, perseverance, and an unyielding commitment to opening doors for others.

Judge Burney was more than a respected jurist—she was a force of nature. Born in 1941, Zinetta Burney rose from her humble beginnings in Houston’s segregated Third Ward to become a trailblazer in both law and community service. At just 17 years old, she gave birth to her daughter, Sharon, a responsibility that only intensified her drive. While balancing the challenges of young motherhood, she completed her education, earning her GED and becoming a licensed vocational nurse (LVN). But Burney’s ambition didn’t stop there. With her eyes set on higher goals, she later graduated from Texas Southern University with a degree in mathematics in 1968 and continued on to earn her law degree from the Thurgood Marshall School of Law.

What makes Judge Burney’s story remarkable is not just her professional achievements but the unwavering love she poured into her community. She founded the first African American female law firm in the U.S., “The Sisters in Law,” alongside Joan Edwards, Shelvin Louise Hall, Haroldeen Hartsfield, and Algenita Scott Davis. Their doors remained open until 9 p.m., ensuring that the underserved residents of Houston’s Acres Home community received the legal aid they desperately needed. A beacon of hope for so many, Judge Burney often provided her services to those who could not afford them, putting others before herself time and again.

One such example of her dedication is seared into the memory of her dear friend Algenita Scott Davis. “Zinetta was always helping,” Davis recalls. “She once delivered groceries to a family in need, even though when she got home, her own lights had been turned off. That was just who she was—constantly giving.” This selflessness was not a performance; it was Zinetta’s way of life.

Her commitment to justice and equity extended beyond the courtroom and into the many organizations she served. Zinetta was appointed by then-Governor Ann Richards as the first African American woman to the University of Houston Board of Regents, a testament to her trailblazing legacy. Whether serving as a justice of the peace in Harris County Precinct Seven or holding positions on the Housing Authority of the City of Houston and United Way of Texas Gulf Coast, Judge Burney wielded her influence to uplift others, particularly women and people of color who faced systemic barriers.

Her daughter, Sharon Burney, now walks in her mother’s footsteps, taking up the gavel as Justice of the Peace, ensuring that Zinetta’s legacy of advocacy continues. “I went to law school twice,” Sharon joked, reminiscing on the times she spent with her mother, sitting at the back of Zinetta’s law school classroom as a child. Sharon’s admiration for her mother’s hard work and relentless determination is palpable. Judge Burney’s journey paved the way for a future where generations of African American women could see themselves in positions of power.

Among those touched by Zinetta’s legacy is Vanessa Gilmore, former U.S. District Judge, who remarked that knowing Burney felt as if she had always been a part of her life. “She was that powerful, that present, in the community. She lifted us all,” Gilmore said.

Judge Burney’s contributions were far-reaching. She was an integral member of the Greater Southeast Management District, the Houston Lawyers Association, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. She received countless awards, from the NAACP to Channel 13’s Women of Distinction, and she served on multiple boards, including the Thurgood Marshall School of Law and YMCA.

Judge Zinetta Burney also shared a unique and personal connection with Houston Style Magazine’s family, having attended St. Nicholas from kindergarten through the time she had her daughter, alongside our publisher’s mother, affectionately known as “Miss Patti.” Their childhood bond from those early years of education highlights the deep roots and lasting impact Zinetta had on the community.

Yet, despite the accolades, Zinetta remained a humble, low-key public servant. She was a woman who saw the injustices of segregation in her youth, felt the sting of racial inequality, and vowed to make life better for others. Her experience growing up in a segregated Houston fueled her commitment to justice and her advocacy for African American families living in isolated neighborhoods due to racist housing policies.

Her influence stretches far beyond her lifetime, leaving behind a community she fought tirelessly to support. As Mayor John Whitmire expressed in his heartfelt statement, “Zinetta Burney was a good person—one who always did right by Houston. We are better because of her.”

Judge Zinetta Burney’s life reminds us of the power of resilience, compassion, and dedication to community service. She leaves behind an indelible legacy, not only in the legal system but in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to cross her path. She made a way for others—lifting as she climbed—and Houston will forever be grateful for her unwavering spirit.

Houston Style Magazine readers, as we say goodbye to Judge Burney, we celebrate a life fully lived in service to others. The Houston community has lost a leader, but her impact will continue to ripple for generations to come.

Final arrangements for Judge Zinetta Burney are on Thursday, October 10, 2024, from 6-8pm at the Shrine for the Black Madonna.

Rest in power, Judge Zinetta Burney. You’ve earned your peace.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.