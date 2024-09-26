Hardware stores see surge in business due to storm preparations

By Rex Hodge

Click here for updates on this story

HAYWOOD COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Heavy rains mean an uptick in business for local hardware stores as residents try to prepare for harsh weather conditions.

The Ace Hardware in Haywood County is seeing a steady stream of customers preparing for the wet weather and the possibility of flooding at their homes.

Steve Carver, manager for Haywood Ace Hardware, said the business has seen an influx of inquiries coming in, especially online.

“Anything that we can deter water with is what was on the online orders this morning,” said Carver.

Carver said he’s seen people filling propane tanks, buying tarps and tanks of gas, and also purchasing gutter scoops to remove debris from the drains.

Carver also said in preparation for the storm, the store has already sold out of sandbags.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.